Peregrine Acquires Royalties in NE Pennsylvania
Peregrine Returns to Bradford County, PA in Latest Appalachian AcquisitionDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners ("Peregrine") has agreed to acquire producing royalties in Bradford County, Pennsylvania from a private seller (“Client”).
The acquisition features production from multiple natural gas wells across 1,700 gross acres under Repsol, who just recently issued 3 new permits on the acquired acreage. While Repsol operates worldwide, they’ve been operating in the Marcellus Shale since 2015 and currently manage over 1,050 producing wells in NE Pennsylvania.
Due to the current administration’s proposal to increase taxes on long-term capital gains, many mineral owners have been looking objectively at what a divestment might look like today versus down the road when the tax liabilities from the sale might be up to 2X greater. Although the guidance from the IRS is still unclear, many tax professionals believe gains on a sale today will receive treatment under the current tax rate (maxed at 20%).
“Recently, we have had an increasing number of royalty and mineral owners sell due to concern over tax rates on long-term capital gains raising to 40%+. Our clients are tired of playing defense and want the lump-sum payout in order to effectively optimize their portfolio,” said Josh Prier, Peregrine Managing Director.
“Peregrine creates that solution for owners thinking about divesting or for folks who already have their minds made up,” Prier continued, “We strive to provide guidance and financial avenues that best fit the individual owner. Whether you are ready to sell or not, we are here to at least start the conversation.”
Peregrine works exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and directly with mineral and royalty owners as well as industry professionals nationwide. To learn more or obtain an evaluation of your royalty interest, please reach out to either C.J. Tibbs at (214) 329-1432 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303) 256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.
About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company's founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres. To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners, please visit www.peregrinelp.com.
