The testimony attached below was presented by Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, to the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform on May 12, 2021, via a virtual briefing.
You just read:
The Capitol Insurrection: Unexplained Delays and Unanswered Questions
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.