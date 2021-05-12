Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Lunelli Group Honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Lunelli Group honored with Top 100 Innovation CEO award by World Biz Magazine
Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Italy’s Lunelli Group has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Matteo Lunelli is the President and CEO of Ferrari Winery, Italy’s leading producer of luxury sparkling wines, founded in Trento in 1902.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Italy's Lunelli Group has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
— World Biz Magazine
Matteo Lunelli is the President and CEO of Ferrari Winery, Italy’s leading producer of luxury sparkling wines, founded in Trento in 1902, and the President of Surgiva F.lli Lunelli S.p.A., a producer of a light and exclusive mineral water with its source in the Adamello National Park in Trentino.
Matteo is currently the CEO of the Lunelli group, an Italian beverage group which, along with Ferrari and Surgiva, includes the historic grappa brand Segnana, the Tenute Lunelli still wines (from Trentino, Tuscany and Umbria) and finally Bisol, a historic brand for Prosecco Superiore representing the highest level of quality for wine production in Valdobbiadene territory.
Matteo has received important awards such as the “2015 Entrepreneur of the Year Award” in the Family Business category.
He is 47 years old, married and has two children. He graduated with honours in Economics at Bocconi University, Milan. He developed his international experience while working for five years at Goldman Sachs in Zurich, London and New York.
Strongly committed to promoting the Italian lifestyle, Matteo is President of Fondazione Altagamma, which gathers together famous high-end Italian companies from various sectors in order to promote top-quality Italian industry and the culture of excellence that supports it. He is passionate about art and from 2014 to 2019 he was Vice Chairman of MART, the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Trento and Rovereto. In 2016 Matteo was also President of IWSC The International Wine and Spirit Competition. Furthermore he is also a member of the board of the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation.
For more information, please visit: www.ferraritrento.com
About The Lunelli Group
Continuous search for quality, elegance and indissoluble bond with the territory. These are the values shared by the brands that the Lunelli family has chosen to support Ferrari. Thus was born a Group that has become an expression of the excellence of Italian drinking in the world. www.ferraritrento.com/it/gruppo-lunelli
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate, therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. The full list of 100 winners will be unveiled in the official award winners' handbook to be published in October 2021. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
email us here