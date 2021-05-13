CloudChomp Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary with Its 1,000th Assessment
CloudChomp, Inc., an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network announced the completion of over 1,000 AWS Migration Assessments
With several new, impressive features slated for release in the upcoming months, we know CloudChomp will continue to be the top rated migration rightsizing and modernization platform.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced today that they have completed over one thousand AWS migration assessments, doubling their assessment count since last July. This comes as CloudChomp celebrates its fifth anniversary.
— David Pulaski
With a mission to help customers understand their path to the cloud in a fraction of the time, cost, and complexity, they have proven themselves to be the world’s leading migration assessment company. With those skills as a springboard, they have begun releasing the first of several new features beyond TCO and financial modeling, putting CloudChomp into a class of their own for infrastructure management and migration planning.
CloudChomp’s debut five years ago as a powerful total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis tool has morphed into an entire platform that helps customers regardless of where they are in their migration journey, and even if they decide not to migrate to the cloud at all. CloudChomp offers technology and a methodology for discovery, cost savings, financial modeling, wave planning, migration accountability, and modernization that frees customers from deploying multiple tools from multiple vendors, with their always-on, collaborative financial modeling platform that can be provisioned in less than thirty minutes.
“Our entire team at CloudChomp is customer obsessed and over the past five years of actively listening to our customers and partners, we have built a feature rich platform that’s rapid, accurate, and easy to use for every organization of any size, regardless of whether they are on-premises, colo, in motion, or already in the cloud,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. He continued, “looking back at how much we’ve grown over the past five years is incredibly exciting, but we still have work to do. With several new, impressive features slated for release in the upcoming months, we know CloudChomp will continue to be the top rated migration rightsizing and modernization platform and that’s even more exciting.”
CloudChomp accelerates and manages cloud migrations and modernization projects through an easy to use collaborative workspace. Agentless, automated discovery, TCO, Financial Modeling, Windows License Planning, Application Discovery, Dependency Mapping, and ongoing rightsizing and modernization tools help you hold your team accountable for building and executing your pre and post-migration cloud journey. It deploys to almost any data source in thirty minutes and produces TCO and right sizing recommendations in 24 hours (in most cases). On average, CC Analyzer is showing customers a 48% savings over traditional lift and shift strategies.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
David Pulaski
CloudChomp, Inc.
+1 713-627-3800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn