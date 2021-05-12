Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former correctional officer arrested for bribery, contraband

For Immediate Release May 12, 2021   ORLANDO, Fla. – FDLE arrested Ce’Darius Danforth, 24, of Orlando, on one count of bribery and one count of bringing contraband into a county detention facility while working as a correction officer at the Orange County Corrections Department (OCCD).   FDLE agents, with the assistance of the Orlando Police Department, arrested Danforth today. He was booked into the Orange County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

