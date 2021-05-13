Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Agency in Central Europe
Exceedation Magnifies Xicato’s Presence in Smart Building Projects and the Circular Economy
Xicato’s new offering of LED linear lighting solutions paired with their Bluetooth controls is a winning combination for our customers.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of highest quality spot and linear light sources and controls, today announced a strategic partnership with Exceedation, an international sales and business development agency, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of smart lighting products in Austria, Germany and Switzerland (DACH region of Europe). Xicato’s family of innovative, smart lighting and wireless controls solutions for intelligent buildings can now reach more customers through one of the most well-known agencies in Central Europe. The Exceedation team has years of experience in LED technology with a focus on service and support that has facilitated the growth of their footprint exponentially.
“Xicato’s new offering of LED linear lighting solutions paired with their Bluetooth controls is a winning combination for our customers,” said Gerhard Rieser, Principal of Exceedation. “Moreover, our philosophies are aligned in that exceeding customer expectations is paramount which is the entire premise that Exceedation was founded on.”
“At Xicato, we pride ourselves in creating quality products that offer complete end-to-end solutions that embrace today’s circular economy – a methodical approach to meet social, economic and resource requirements,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “Our strong alliance with Exceedation offers the regional representation of Xicato solutions essential to provide energy efficient, smart, beautiful, and comfortable spaces that contribute directly to the circular economy.”
About Exceedation:
Founded by Gerhard Rieser in 2015, Exceedation has grown on the promise to exceed customer’s expectation with outstanding support and service for a faster adoption of the latest LED technology. Beside the whole of Europe, Exceedation works globally to support the growth and worldwide service of our partners. The company's mission is the same as its name: Exceedation, a portmanteau of ‘exceed' and ‘expectation'. Our efforts are focused on adding value to our customers while conducting business with the utmost integrity. This simple philosophy has been with the founder throughout the past 20 years servicing the lighting industry and remains the cornerstone of all our activities in years to come.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
