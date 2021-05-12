IPS Packaging & Automation to Host Customer Appreciation Events
This week, IPS Packaging & Automation will host two customer appreciation events — one in Greenville, SC and the other in Charlotte, NC.FOUNTAIN INN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, packaging supply and automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) will host two customer appreciation events, with one taking place in Greenville, SC and the other in Charlotte, NC.
Team members based out of the company’s Fountain Inn, SC location will join customers at Fluor Field, located at 945 S Main St in Greenville, on Wednesday, May 12th. While there, employees and customers alike will enjoy food, beverages, and an exciting night of baseball as the Greenville Drive take on the Brooklyn Cyclones. IPS Packaging & Automation’s guests will be able to watch the game from the rooftop, which opens at 6pm before the first pitch takes place at 7:05pm.
The following evening, account managers and others representing IPS Packaging & Automation’s Charlotte division are thrilled to join customers, Thursday, May 13th , at BB&T Ballpark to watch as the hometown Charlotte Knights play the Norfolk Tides. The stadium is located at 324 S Mint St in Charlotte and customers can take in the action from the Circle K Corner Club beginning at 6pm. The game starts promptly at 7:04pm and the company invites its partners for a fun evening of food, drinks, and baseball.
After a year of social distancing, employees from both the Fountain Inn and Charlotte locations are excited about these opportunities to interact with customers and enjoy a lighthearted evening of baseball, food, and fun. IPS Packaging & Automation's Vice President of Outside Sales, Ryan Moody, notes that “as a company, we value the opportunity to build lasting relationships with our customers at these events. Last year we were forced to cancel most of them due to COVID, but now that local restrictions are relaxing we are eager to get back to in-person communication and bonding. We're incredibly grateful for each and every one of our customers and excited to connect with them during baseball games.”
These two customer appreciation events are the first in an ongoing series, with more taking place throughout the summer at each of IPS Packaging & Automation’s locations around the United States. For further information, please contact your sales representative.
