TutorOcean launches Online Corporate Learning Benefits Program to Help Employees and their Families
This new employee perk category aims to improve employee wellness by easing pandemic pressures while meeting the demands of remote workers.
We are thrilled to be working with so many progressive organizations from Fortune 500 to large not-for-profit organizations. Many HR professionals are re-designing their employee perks programs.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorOcean, one of North America’s fastest-growing tutoring marketplaces, announced today its Corporate Employee Benefits program. TutorOcean is helping employers provide employees with the supplemental learning and upskilling support they need to succeed.
Progressive organizations are looking for new ways to further support their employees and their families due to the impacts of COVID. After health benefits, educational support is one of the most sought-after corporate benefits by employees.
TutorOcean enables learners to connect with tutors anytime, anywhere. From math help to language learning, exam prep tests to music lessons, vetted tutors cover the widest range of topics and grade levels that fits any budget.
Students love the ease with which they connect and learn with tutors. And the “Free First 15 Min” online session to meet ‘n greet their future teacher. While parents love the additional privacy and security controls including session recordings. Plus that every tutoring session includes a virtual classroom with built-in whiteboards and live video enabling an interactive learning environment.
“We are thrilled to be working with so many progressive organizations from Fortune 500 to large not-for-profit organizations,” said Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean. “Many of the HR professionals we are working with are now re-designing their employee perks programs to reflect the strategic changes the pandemic has brought about.”
TutorOcean’s Corporate Benefits program works by giving organizations flexibility from tutoring discounts or credits to partial subsidies. Employers recognize the unique benefit of TutorOcean’s FREE Tutor Matching Service to help employees find and connect with the right tutor. With more than 10,000 tutors covering kindergarten through to university levels, employers are comforted knowing that their employees have one platform to connect with teachers that can fit all their learning needs.
About TutorOcean
TutorOcean is a global marketplace and virtual learning platform where learners and tutors engage for K-12 and post-secondary subjects, university preparation, peer-led mentoring, and instruction in a variety of arts and hobbies.
Using TutorOcean’s intuitive and integrated online classroom, tutors are able to create a stimulating and effective learning environment to help learners achieve their goals. It’s a place where connections are made instantly, knowledge is shared in real-time, and geographical boundaries are conquered to create a global community that is passionate about lifelong learning.
