WVDOT accepts bids remotely for 16 projects

- District 6 road striping

- District 7 road striping

- District 8 road striping

- District 9 road striping

- District 10 road striping

- WV 12 Red Sulphur Bridge (Monroe County)

- Wardensville ADA ramp upgrades (Hardy County)

- US 250 ADA ramps (Barbour County)

- Cove Road ADA curb access (Hancock County)

- MacCorkle Avenue ADA curb access (Kanawha County)

- Mountaineer Highway turn lane and resurfacing (Wetzel County)

- Amma Road resurfacing (Roane County)

- Spring Run Road pile wall and slide correction (Ritchie County)

- Baileysville – Clear Fork Road resurfacing (Wyoming County)

- English – Yukon Road resurfacing (McDowell County)

- Clinton Bridge replacement (Ohio County)



The West Virginia Division of Highways is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project. As the date and time approaches for the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the projects with the each of the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder which has all proper documentation in place. Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.​