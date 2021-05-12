Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PeopleGuru Releases Touchless Punch and Facial Recognition to Promote Sanitary Workplaces

Touchless Punch

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleGuru, a leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) software for mid-market organizations, has announced the release of its innovative Touchless Punch and Facial Recognition features to the PeopleGuru Kiosk to help clients maintain a clean, safe, and sanitary work environment.

“As our clients begin to bring their people back into the workplace, we want to make sure that we are supporting them with easy-to-use technology that enhances the employee time collection experience and maintains compliance,” said Paul Zugay, Chief Technology Officer at PeopleGuru. “The PeopleGuru Kiosk enables employees to access and manage their own time data from their personal smartphones which will help reduce the risk of transmitting germs and viruses.”

“The Facial Recognition feature is advanced technology that provides employee authentication and an extra level of security,” said Ted Arent, Director of IT at PeopleGuru. “The camera performs a passive liveness detection test to verify an employee’s presence. Furthermore, utilizing biometric authentication also prevents time theft and buddy punching.”

Employees will only need to enroll one time to use the Facial Recognition feature and can create as many facial poses as desired. The PeopleGuru Kiosk has the additional option to include the employee photo on the timecard.

Touchless Punch and Facial Recognition are available now on the PeopleGuru Kiosk. Visit www.peopleguru.com/time to learn more about how you can eliminate buddy punching and reduce payroll errors with the PeopleGuru Kiosk.

About PeopleGuru

PeopleGuru develops and supports a cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solution to help mid-market organizations attract, retain, and recognize their people and streamline back-office HR and payroll functions. Learn more about PeopleGuru’s all-in-one HCM solution at www.peopleguru.com.

