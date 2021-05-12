Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,635 in the last 365 days.

Westminster / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: Between 05/10/2021 at approximately 5:30 PM and 05/11/2021 at

approximately 6:30 AM. 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Townshend Rd, Grafton

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Vandalism

 

ACCUSED: None at this time                                               

 

VICTIM: Windham Foundation

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/11/2021, at approximately 7:09 AM, the Vermont State Police received a call from the Windham Foundation, Maintenance department, who advised they were burglarized on the night/early morning of 05/10/2021 and 05/11/2021. There were signs of forced entry used on the front door garage, in which a window frame was smashed to unlock the door. Five items were stolen from the garage. These stolen items are: a NorthStar pressure washer, a generator engine, a backpack blower (Husqvarna BR800), a DeWalt impact, and a chop saw (Husqvarna). Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

 

Trooper Acevedo

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road,

Putney, Vermont 05346

O:802-722-4600

eric.acevedo@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.