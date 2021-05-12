Westminster / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: Between 05/10/2021 at approximately 5:30 PM and 05/11/2021 at

approximately 6:30 AM.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Townshend Rd, Grafton

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Vandalism

ACCUSED: None at this time

VICTIM: Windham Foundation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/11/2021, at approximately 7:09 AM, the Vermont State Police received a call from the Windham Foundation, Maintenance department, who advised they were burglarized on the night/early morning of 05/10/2021 and 05/11/2021. There were signs of forced entry used on the front door garage, in which a window frame was smashed to unlock the door. Five items were stolen from the garage. These stolen items are: a NorthStar pressure washer, a generator engine, a backpack blower (Husqvarna BR800), a DeWalt impact, and a chop saw (Husqvarna). Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).

COURT ACTION: N/A

