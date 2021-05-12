World Biz Magazine New Issue (Q2-2021) - Romet's Brent Collver on the Cover
World Biz Magazine - Q2-2021 Issue out now.
Within this issue of the magazine we have brought together a cast of world leading business leaders to share ideas and address the operational challenges faced by their peers.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine, the leading global C-Suite journal focused on Innovation and Leadership has released its Q2-2021 issue.
— Mike Walters, Editor in Chief - World Biz Magazine
Continuing the distinguished legacy of World Biz Magazine, this issue of the stylish boardroom journal is packed with hard-hitting editorial insights and thought leadership features from some of the world's most authoritative leaders in their fields.
A PREVIEW OF THE CONTENTS - WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE, Q2-2021 ISSUE
(1) The lead feature is an interview about the future of Natural Gas with Top 100 Innovation CEO award winner: Brent Collver, CEO of Romet Limited.
(2) Other leadership features include interviews or opinion pieces from business luminaries such as: Amin Nasser (CEO of Aramco), Tim Debus (CEO of the Reusable Packaging Association), Franziska Leonhardt (CEO of Ave+Edam), Matteo Lunelli (CEO of Lunelli Group), Jane Sun (CEO of Trip.com), Igor Rybakov (Billionaire Investor), Mark Vergnano (CEO of Chemours), Sharzad Rafati (CEO of BBTV), Adam Ferrari (CEO of Ferrari Energy), Mahmood Ahmadu (Chairman of InnovatePay1), Bob Murray (Partner at Fortinberry Murray), and more.
(3) Also featured are over 50 editorial insights addressing the major challenges faced by business leaders across the globe. The hot topics in board rooms across the globe are all covered, including: COVID-19, Remote Working, Diversity, Cryptocurrency, Women In Leadership, Cyber-Security, Motivation and Employee Training, Investment, Energy, Sustainability, FDI, CSR, plus several spotlights of major innovation breakthroughs.
(4) On the lifestyle front, the Q2-2021 issue takes readers on a journey through the iconic destination of Monte Carlo in partnership with SBM Monte Carlo, a company that owns/ operates some of the most prestigious addresses in Monaco. There are also features on: the making of Cognac, the rebirth of California's most prestigious winery, Tumi's new McLaren collection, and an introduction to the all new Jax utility vehicle, plus many more.
Commenting on the release of the Q2-2021 issue, Mike Walters (Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine) had this to say: "Our readers are responsible for making decisions with implications that extend far beyond the horizons of their businesses and industries. Our mission is to enable innovation leaders across the globe to connect and align their visions in order to shape more success and sustainability for the world. Within this issue of the magazine we have brought together a unprecedented cast of expert business leaders to share their ideas and address the operational challenges faced by their peers. We are grateful to over 80 contributors that participated in this issue for taking the time to join us in informing and inspiring our audience.
