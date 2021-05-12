Brent Collver, CEO of Romet Limited Honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Brent Collver, CEO of Canada’s Romet Limited, has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Innovation is core to our business and defined in our purpose as always challenging the status quo on behalf of our customers.”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romet (www.rometlimited.com) provides end-to-end measurement solutions to natural gas utilities across the globe. Supporting the evolution of the Natural Gas industry for a more sustainable environment is at the core of Romet’s business.
Brent Collver is a results-driven professional with over 20 years of engineering, operations, business development and executive experience. He has previously led the global expansion of a number of manufacturers through expertise in solution innovation and strategic development. He focuses on a collaborative team environment, promoting strong customer engagement to provide tailored solutions.
Brent Collver has led Romet’s complete production launch of a disruptive technology to the Natural Gas industry through the use of solutions in IoT. He has also completed the business strategy and execution plan to grow the company significantly through the introduction of new products and services based on technological offering, advanced customer support (through technology) and best-in-class project management and delivery processes. He re-configured the business during the pandemic to minimize cost leakage while continuing to invest in new product/service technologies, therefore positioning the company to accelerate through the global pandemic recovery and support its customers in achieving aggressive goals to build resilient, safe and connected grids. Through innovative use of technology and a strong, supportive work force, Romet has been able to keep its customers supported without impact, all the while ensuring its teams remain safe and healthy.
Commenting on innovation at Romet, Brent Collver said: “Innovation is core to our business and defined in our purpose as always challenging the status quo on behalf of our customers. This means we must continually strive to understand the customer, their challenges (in all forms) and present innovative solutions to solve problems. For Romet this means more than product innovation, but also how the company interacts with the customer. Further, the rapidly changing landscape of technology, particularly with the Internet of Things (IoT), has afforded Romet to take a lead position in helping our customers create a connected environment for significantly less cost and complexity of existing solutions. Romet relies on the ability to understand the relationship between available technology or emerging technology and the current and future needs of our customers. This drives embedded innovation processes to continually improve the state-of-the-art and value to our customers.”
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine commented: “We received over 40,000 entries for this year’s awards, to be selected in the Top 10 of our 100 winners is a reflection of Brent Collver’s visionary leadership and commitment to driving innovation. Under his leadership, Romet’s connected technologies have delivered game changing possibilities to the energy industry in its transition towards improved sustainability.”
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite journal focused on innovation and leadership. For more information, please visit: www.worldbizmagazine.com
