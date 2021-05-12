Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gloria James-Civetta sponsors NUS Law Freshmen Orientation 2021 as a Platinum sponsor.

GJC at Work

GJC Law Team

Gloria James-Civetta & Co is proud to announce our partnership with NUS Law Freshmen Orientation 2021 as a Platinum sponsor.

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria James-Civetta & Co is proud to announce our partnership with NUS Law Freshmen Orientation 2021 as a Platinum sponsor.

NUS Law is regarded as the leading law school in the Asian region; we are very happy to play a part in this important program which is dedicated to honing the minds of the best and brightest students.

At GJC Law, our focus is Family Law. We have a team of 12 divorce lawyers in Singapore equipped with the necessary experience, resources, and manpower to handle complex local and International divorces.

We pride ourselves in having trained in Litigation, Mediation, Negotiations, Collaborative Practice, Conflict Resolution, Counselling, and Coaching.

INTERNATIONAL FAMILY LAW ALLIANCE:

With the shared vision of being entirely thorough and comprehensive in the provision of Family Law representation across South East Asia and Australasia, the practitioners of Sayer Jones and Gloria James-Civetta & Co share an intricacy for detail in the provision of Family Law services.

The alliance between the two firms balances this without compromising cost-efficiency.

Together, we have implemented a combined professional development program for our family lawyers.

We hold a joint CPD program and a ‘lawyer exchange’, both of which have been a resounding success

Gustavo Civetta
Gloria James-Civetta & Co
+65 6337 0469
consult@gjclaw.com.sg
Gloria James-Civetta sponsors NUS Law Freshmen Orientation 2021 as a Platinum sponsor.

