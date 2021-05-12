CoreStack Named TiE50 Award Winner for the 3rd Year in a Row
CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider empowering enterprises to achieve continuous governance at scale, is honored to be selected as a 2021 TiE50 Winner
Being named a TiE50 winner for the 3rd year in a row is a great honor. First in 2019 for early-stage, second in 2020 for mid-stage, and now in 2021 for late-stage”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider empowering enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, is honored to be selected as a 2021 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. CoreStack is recognized for its innovative AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution that empowers enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale rapidly. CoreStack helps its customers realize predictable outcomes such as 40% decrease in cloud costs, 50% increase in operational efficiencies, and 100% compliance with industry standards.
— Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack
The CoreStack Enterprise Cloud Governance (ECG) solution enables organizations to apply a unique governance model - OSCAR (Operations, Security, Cost, Access, Resource consistency). ECG uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology to help enterprises achieve efficient cloud operations, build a strong defense against security threats, optimize cloud costs, govern access, and ensure resource consistency. The OSCAR governance model augments cloud-native governance by offering benefits, such as deeper cloud visibility, governance guardrails, and automatic remediation.
“Being named a TiE50 winner for 2021 is a great honor. This is also the third year in a row that CoreStack is being recognized as a TiE50 winner: first in 2019 for early-stage, second in 2020 for mid-stage, and now in 2021 for late-stage,” said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. “It is further validation for our cutting-edge cloud governance technology and our ability to adeptly manage cloud operations, security, cost, access, and resources across multiple cloud platforms. We are committed to continue to empower enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.”
CoreStack addresses another strategic necessity for enterprises to stay secure and adhere to standards and regulations. CoreStack Enterprise Cloud Compliance (ECC) has a unique Abstracted Compliance Controls framework called AC3 that helps enterprises assess their cloud compliance status, leverage automation for continuous compliance, gain an accurate view of the cloud inventory, eliminate breaches due to unauthorized cloud access and ward off ever-growing digital threats.
“Companies from diverse fields and in various stages made their applications to our prestigious TiE50 showcasing innovation and disruption. TiE50 continues to partner with Meet the Draper’s, a ground-breaking reality show to allow selecting companies to pitch to the show,” said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.
“TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce TIE50 winners. TIE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connect them with our sponsors, partners, and investors in the TiE Ecosystem,” said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley
About TiE50
Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges, including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale rapidly. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & WellArchitected Framework (WAF). Enterprises face significant cloud challenges, including unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever-growing security risks, stringent regulatory compliance needs, and operational complexities as they navigate the digital transformation journey. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. With a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, connector-less model, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology, CoreStack continually innovates to harness the real power of the cloud. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology, and Government. CoreStack was recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. Earlier, Gartner named CoreStack as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner, and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io/discover
