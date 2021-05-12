Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in Theft Two Offenses in the First District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in multiple Theft Two offenses that occurred in the First District.

 

  • On Monday, August 9, 2020, the suspect opened an unattended package, outside of a residence, in the 400 block of 11th Street, Northeast. The suspect took property from the package then fled the scene. Theft Two CCN: 20-113-858

 

  • On Saturday, August 15, 2020, the suspect took an unattended package, from outside of a residence, in the 500 block of 10th Street, Southeast. Theft Two CCN: 20-116-726

 

  • On Monday, September 14, 2020, the suspect opened an unattended package, outside of a residence, in the 500 block of 11th Street, Northeast. The suspect took property from the package then fled the scene. Theft Two CCN: 20-401-418

 

  • On Saturday, April 24, 2021, the suspect opened an unattended package, outside of a residence, in the 300 block of 2nd Street, Southeast. The suspect took property from the package then fled the scene. Theft Two CCN: 21-052-684

 

  • On Saturday, May 1, 2021, the suspect opened an unattended package, outside of a residence, in the Unit block of 6th Street, Northeast. The suspect took property from the package then fled the scene. Theft Two CCN: 21-056-337

 

  • On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the suspect took an unattended package, from outside of a residence, in the 200 block of Warren Street, Northeast. Theft Two CCN: 21-057-458

 

On Monday, May 10, 2021, 28 year-old Sterling McGlaughlin, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with six counts of Theft Two in reference to the above offenses.

