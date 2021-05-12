Watch live: Gov. Spencer Cox answers your questions in virtual town hall

May 11, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (May 11, 2021) — Tonight at 7 p.m., Gov. Cox will answer questions submitted by the public on social media. He’ll also give updates on the coronavirus in Utah, his recent meeting with President Joe Biden, and more.

You can watch live here on our site or at fb.com/utgovernorcox.

