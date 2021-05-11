May 18 public meeting to detail concrete repairs in Lovell/Powell; work begins May 19

A $683,000 concrete slab replacement project in the Lovell and Powell areas will be the subject of a Tuesday, May 18, public meeting.

The Lovell public meeting begins at 6 p.m., May 18, at Big Horn Federal Savings Bank in Lovell.

Prime contractor on the concrete slab replacement project is Riverside Contracting Inc., of Billings, Mont.

Concrete slab removal and replacement is slated to begin Wednesday, May 19, at the west end of Lovell's Main Street, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Mike Miller of Basin.

The prime contractor plans to work in the outside lane (driving east) beginning May 19, then will switch to the outside lane (driving west) in early June. After concrete work is completed on the two outside driving lanes, work will move to the inside lanes. During this work, traffic will be directed through the project work zone in one driving lane in each direction, and Main Street parking may be restricted depending on the work zone.

Working hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the contractor plans to work four days a week, depending on favorable weather.

"Some parking will be impacted through the work zones, and we apologize for the inconvenience to Lovell residents and business owners," Miller said. "The project will move fairly quickly, as the contractor's schedule calls for completion of work in Lovell in about 60 working days."

Miller said slab replacement repairs will be more extensive in some areas, including in/near Main Street's signalized intersection with Nevada Avenue.

A 12-foot width restriction of Lovell Main Street will be in effect during the project.

Concrete repairs will be shut down and traffic control devices (barrels/cones) will be removed during Lovell Mustang Days (June 20-26).

Following completion of work in Lovell, about 10 days of work are scheduled in the Powell area.

Riverside Contracting Inc. was awarded the concrete slab removal project in February by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. Project completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

Project contact for this project is WYDOT resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. He can be reached at (307) 568-3400. For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.