Students from several of the winning schools met separately with Cantil-Sakauye during a virtual Q&A session on April 29 to ask questions and learn what inspires her to lead California’s judicial branch.
Chief Justice Visits Virtually with California Students, Educators Honored with Civic Learning Award
