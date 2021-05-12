Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Boyd Varty
Boyd Varty grew up on an African game reserve and has authored two books: The Lion Tracker’s Guide To Life and Cathedral of the Wild: An African Journey Home.
Let go of the outcome and just do the next thing that feels good.”SANDY, UT, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boyd Varty is an experienced tracker, a skill he gained from growing up on the Londolozi Wild Game Reserve in South Africa. He spent his early years exploring the terrain and learning the trade of a tracker, before taking over the reserve that his grandfather started. It was there that he met a particular woman who opened his eyes to the more important things in life. He has since ventured to do the same for others, striving to help them “track” their lives and discover their true purposes. He has written two books in this effort, The Lion Tracker’s Guide To Life, and Cathedral of the Wild: An African Journey Home.
— Boyd Varty
In this interview for the School for Good Living podcast, Boyd joins Brilliant Miller to talk about his unique journey through life, including what it was like to grow up on an African game reserve, and a higher calling he found that urged him to leave. We talk about the skills that an experienced tracker must gain, and how they apply to coaching. He also sheds a very unique and naturalistic perspective on what it means to live a good life.
Topics discussed:
• Finding your inner harmony
• Life on the Londolozi Game Reserve
• A change in life paths
• Skills of a tracker
• Finding your path
• Clean fear versus dirty fear
• How to become a good storyteller
Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oo-3BWpl-v0 and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Boyd Varty guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/boyd-varty/.
Boyd Varty Podcast Interview