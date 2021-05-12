WEST VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES UNVEILS NEW MARKET AT REVAMPED HEADQUARTERS FOR FAMILIES FACING FOOD SECURITY
Josh Selo, Executive Director of WVCS, opens up the new mobile food pantry, named the "Park-it Market"
NEW MOBILE FOOD PANTRY MEETS NEED FOR VULNERABLE SENIORS AND THOSE WHO CANNOT TRAVEL
Our guiding principle is human dignity...We don’t want people to feel stigmatized as they face the life-altering challenge of not being able to feed their families.”CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Valley Community Services, the only social services organization serving the West Valley, today unveiled two new food service options for its clients: an upgraded and expanded WVCS Market, and a brand-new Park-It Market vehicle. Both aim to address the tenacious issue of food insecurity by offering a selection of no-cost food and healthcare items to those in need.
While both the market and custom vehicle are sparkling new, the key upgrade is choice. “Our guiding principle is human dignity,” says WVCS Executive Director Josh Selo. “We don’t want people to feel stigmatized as they face the life-altering challenge of not being able to feed their families.” Without adequate space in either the old market or food truck to accommodate COVID safety measures, the organization was limited to distributing pre-bagged goods.
The new market, located at WVCS’s renovated headquarters at 10104 Vista Drive in Cupertino, provides plenty of room for a one-way, walk-through experience so clients can select their own items, all at no cost to them. Entering the cheerful, well-lit space, clients will find a full-service establishment offering dry and canned goods, of course, but also fresh fruits and vegetables, a refrigerated and frozen food section, healthcare items, and even a bakery. Food is labeled and the market is structured to encourage healthy choices -- you have to go through the fruits and vegetables to get to the bakery, for example -- but clients fill the carts on their own.
Clients will also be able to make their own selections from the new mobile Park-It Market. Replacing an old, repurposed RV, the new custom vehicle features a pop-up door revealing an array of grocery items to choose from. Designed to serve those with mobility or transportation issues, the Park-It Market will now serve an expanded area, including De Anza College in Cupertino, Rosemary Elementary School in Campbell, and Fellowship Plaza in Saratoga. (Check the WVCS website for the full service area.)
West Valley Community Services invites media for a tour, press conference and ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the new market and mobile Park-It Market that will be held Wednesday, May 12th.
WHERE:
West Valley Community Services
10104 Vista Drive
Cupertino, CA 95014
DATE:
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
TIME:
9:15 AM - Tour of Market and Park-It Market for B-roll
10:00AM - Press Conference with speakers and interviewees, time for questions and ribbon cutting
WHO:
-Josh Selo, Executive Director, West Valley Community Services
-Vice Mayor Chappie Jones, San Jose
-Mayor Darcy Paul, Cupertino
-Mayor Marico Sayoc, Los Gatos
-Client(s) of West Valley Community Services
About West Valley Community Services
Founded in 1973, West Valley Community Services, Inc. is a non-profit organization that connects low-income and homeless individuals, families, and children with housing, food, and supportive services. Our mission is to unite the community to fight hunger and homelessness. We envision a community where every person has food on the table and a roof over their head.
WVCS is the sole safety net for the 22,000 people living in poverty in the west valley communities in and around Cupertino, West San Jose, Los Gatos, Saratoga, and Monte Sereno. We provide critical safety-net services like food, housing search support, emergency rental and utility assistance, affordable housing, family support, homeless services, financial coaching, case management, and information and referrals – for those with the greatest needs.
