Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,606 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT awards nearly $3 million in Transportation Alternatives funding

Bismarck, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Director, Bill Panos, announced $2,987,791 in Transportation Alternatives funding for transportation improvement projects across the state for construction in 2023 and 2024.

The Transportation Alternative grants are made possible through a federally funded program and are administered by the NDDOT.

The NDDOT provides dollars each year in local communities to encourage active modes of transportation. These projects include pedestrian and bicycle facilities, Safe Routes to School projects, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation projects.

“These grants are designed to increase safety and promote healthy lifestyles by providing active transportation options to North Dakota communities,” said Panos. “The projects will play a vital role in improving the quality of life for local residents.”

Urban projects include:

  • Bismarck – Expressway pedestrian facility ($250,883)
  • Bismarck – Ash Coulee & Tyler Parkway trail ($290,000)
  • Minot – Bel Air Elementary School Safe Routes to School ($290,000)
  • Minot – Washington Elementary School Safe Routes to School ($258,151)
  • Wahpeton – 14th Street North sidewalk ($107,147)
  • West Fargo – Eaglewood - The Lights Bike Path ($249,302)
  • Fargo – Bison Village/10th Street North shared-use path ($137,251)
  • Williston – 42nd Street pedestrian facilities ($137,251)

 Rural projects include:

  • Bowman – 2023-2024 Safe Sidewalk ($200,000)
  • Belfield – 2023-2024 Safe Sidewalk and shared-use path ($200,000)
  • Milnor – Safe Walk to School ($200,000)
  • Gwinner – Northwest area sidewalks ($200,000)
  • Hillsboro – Interstate 29 Corridor Riverwalk development ($200,000)
  • Horace – County Road 17 shared-use path ($200,000)
  • Horace – Center Avenue multi-modal improvements ($67,806)

For more information on NDDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program, please visit dot.nd.gov/divisions/localgov/TA.htm.

You just read:

NDDOT awards nearly $3 million in Transportation Alternatives funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.