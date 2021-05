Fw: Press Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201157

TROOPER: Shawn Cavic

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04-08-21 / 1428 PM

LOCATION: Taylor Road, Fletcher

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Brian Place

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

VICTIM: Eric Edwards

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 8, 2021, at 1428 pm the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of an altercation on Taylor Road in Fletcher. The victim advised that they had been assaulted by Brian Place, age 50 of Fletcher, before he left the area. Place was later located and issued a citation for simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: May 11, 2021

COURT: Franklin Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N