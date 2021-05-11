St. Albans Barracks// Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A200869
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper. A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT #: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at approximately 1155 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N near Exit 19; St Albans
VIOLATION: Negligent operation
ACCUSED: Sara M. Minor
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/15/2021 at approximately 1155 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash without injury on I89 near exit 19.
The operator was identified as Sara M. Minor (31 of Swanton, VT). Subsequent investigation revealed she was operating her vehicle in a negligent manner. It was reported that she was speeding excessively, weaving in both lanes and the shoulder. Minor was released on a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans on 04/27/2021 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of negligent operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No