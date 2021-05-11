Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks// Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A200869

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper. A. Farmer

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT #: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at approximately 1155 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N near Exit 19; St Albans

VIOLATION: Negligent operation

 

ACCUSED: Sara M. Minor

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/15/2021 at approximately 1155 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash without injury on I89 near exit 19.

 

The operator was identified as Sara M. Minor (31 of Swanton, VT). Subsequent investigation revealed she was operating her vehicle in a negligent manner. It was reported that she was speeding excessively, weaving in both lanes and the shoulder. Minor was released on a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans on 04/27/2021 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of negligent operation.        

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

