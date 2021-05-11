St. Albans Barracks// Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201152

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper. A. Farmer

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT #: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/08/2021 at approximately 0738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridge St in Sheldon Creek, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Thor Shantie

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: Jordan Defresne

AGE: 29 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/08/2021 at approximately 0738 hours, Vermont State Troopers received a call regarding damage to a truck. This damage is a bullet hole in the window and into the dash of the vehicle.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Shantie was discharging a firearm in an unsafe direction in a residential area. After a lengthy investigation, Shantie was issued a citation on April 18, 2021 to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans on 06/07/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Reckless Endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No