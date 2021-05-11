St. Albans Barracks// Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201152
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper. A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT #: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/08/2021 at approximately 0738 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridge St in Sheldon Creek, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Thor Shantie
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: Jordan Defresne
AGE: 29 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/08/2021 at approximately 0738 hours, Vermont State Troopers received a call regarding damage to a truck. This damage is a bullet hole in the window and into the dash of the vehicle.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Shantie was discharging a firearm in an unsafe direction in a residential area. After a lengthy investigation, Shantie was issued a citation on April 18, 2021 to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans on 06/07/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No