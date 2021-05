Derby Barracks / Assault

VSP News Release- Assault

CASE#: 20A504842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/08/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2559 Glen Rd Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Assault

ACCUSED: Napolion Hoague

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SSCF, VT

VICTIM: Robert Berthiaume

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/01/21, Napolion Hoague, was charged with assault. Investigation revealed Hoague spit in the face of Correctional Officer Robert Berthiaume while incarcerated at the Northern State Correctional Facility. Hoague was cited to appear in Orleans district court on 04/27/21.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/21

COURT: Orleans

