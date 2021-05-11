Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Pet Pix Photo Contests
The Real Housecats of The Hamptons and Dog Days of Summer Now Open!NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Put YOUR Pet in the Spotlight and submit to Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Pet Pix Photo Contests: The Real Housecats of The Hamptons and Dog Days of Summer! Have you ever wanted your pet to be famous? Now is your chance to submit to one (or both) of their Pet Pix Photo Contests and your pet gains the chance of being featured in one of our upcoming coffee table books! Get ready, submissions are now open, contest ends Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Rules and Eligibility:
• Pet parents must live 3 or more months in the Town of East Hampton, Town of Shelter Island, or Town of Southampton
• Pet needs to be adopted from a shelter, rescued, or stray/feral (no pets obtained from a breeder or pet store can be entered)
• Your pet does NOT have to be adopted from Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation to participate
• You may enter a photo of a pet that has passed away to honor their memory
• Photos may only contain pets (no people or other species of animal)
• Photos may only contain single pet (no group photos).
• If you are under 18 you must obtain parent/guardian permission before participating in the contest.
• If you are submitting a pet on behalf of another individual, you must obtain pet parent permission before participating in the contest.
Photo Formatting:
• Photos must be high enough quality for printing purposes
• If your photo is to be included in the photo book but is not high enough quality for printing purposes, we reserve the right to ask you to provide a replacement photo of the entered dog. If a quality replacement photo cannot be provided, we reserve the right to exclude the dog from the photo book.
Submissions:
• Entry fee of $10 will be assessed when entering pets into the contest (which will translate into 10 votes). Additional votes may be purchased at the time of submission.
• You may submit as many photos as you would like, but a separate entry fee will be assessed on each submission.
• Once entered all photos will become the property of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF), and can be used at SASF’s discretion for print and marketing purposes.
• Photos entered into the contest are subject to review and any submissions deemed to be inappropriate will be immediately disqualified.
• SASF has final approval of all photos submitted and reserves the right to decline publication of an animals photo as well as replace any animals photograph.
Voting:
Votes are $1 with a minimum of $10 / 10 votes required at the time of voting. There is no limit to the number of votes you can cast. Pet parents may vote for their own pets.
For more information, visit: southamptonanimalshelter.com/pet-pix-photo-contests/
About SASF:
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of their donors and volunteers to care to for the homeless animals in its community, and to place them in loving “forever homes.” The number of animals in need of help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, a last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a stepping stone for animals to find a loving home. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary.
For more information, please visit www.southamptonanimalshelter.com
Facebook: southamptonanimalshelter | Twitter: shelterhampton | Instagram: southamptonanimalshelteradopt
Southampton Animal Shelter
102 Old Riverhead Rd West,
Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
