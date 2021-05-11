New Book by Actress, Animal Rights Activist, Philanthropist & Author
The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your LifeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leesa Rowland, author of the best-selling self-help/motivational book Discovering the It Factor within You: Developing Your Charismatic Personality, has announced the release of the sequel titled The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, hitting stores nationwide and electronically on May 25, 2021.
Published by Hatherleigh Press, the 224-page self-help book follows the release of Rowland’s first book, Discovering the It Factor within You.
The Charisma Factor’s synopsis is as follows:
Charisma is an unseen but powerful force that has many different facets. Charisma is a special and compelling spark that makes you unique, and sets you apart from the rest of the crowd, and it is something all people possess--whether they are aware of it or not. Devoting a little time to connecting with our inner selves, learning what makes us truly special, and incorporating this magnetic quality into our personality can have untold benefits on our lives. The Charisma Factor is the ultimate handbook that unlocks the mysterious formula for charm and influence. Whether you're someone who lives in the spotlight, or you're a college graduate just starting out on a career, this book will improve the way you communicate and interact with others. Packed with useful lessons and Leesa's personal tips, The Charisma Factor will be your go-to instruction manual to embrace your individuality, discover your authenticity and empower yourself like never before.
Author Rowland explains this was the “best time” to come out with the book. “I think it’s especially important now and when we’re coming out of the pandemic. I want to help people become the best that they can be. One of the chapters that’s a really strong chapter is about different charismatic personalities, the traits that they have, and their magnetism. It’s like a behavior study really,” Rowland says.
The paperback version ($15.95) that’s slated to come out May 25, 2021 is available for pre-order and will be sold by Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Penguin Random House, Books A Million, Bookshop.org, Hudson Booksellers, IndieBound, Powell’s and Amazon.
The eBook version ($12.99) is also available for pre-order and will be sold on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Google Play Store, Kobo.
For more information, visit penguinrandomhouse.com/books/666353/the-charisma-factor-by-leesa-rowland/.
About Leesa Rowland:
The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.
Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.
As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three’s Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen’s Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.
For more information, visit leesarowland.net.
