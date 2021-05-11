Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) for Educational Service Units Now Open – Due June 15

OPEN: May 1 – DUE: June 15

Annual Participation Report This report is a collection of Title I programs and the related data required to submit for them, including Title I Part A School-wide Projects and/or Targeted Assistance Schools; Title I Part A Funded Staff; and Neglected/Delinquent data. For more information, contact Beth Wooster – beth.wooster@nebraska.gov

ESU/District/System/School Information Report This report is used to collect general information relating to an ESU, including name, address, website, phone and any changes in ESU status, including school closure. For more information, contact Ginny Carter – ginny.carter@nebraska.gov

Pupil Transportation Report This report exists to collect transportation and bus information from all ESU’s. All systems must complete this report – even if no pupil transportation services are provided. For more information, contact Janice Eret – janice.eret@nebraska.gov

Substitute Teachers Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24. This collection has been open since August 2020. For more information, contact the NDE Helpdesk – ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org