Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,617 in the last 365 days.

"Catch Up With Kids" Program Building Positive Relationships Between Kids and Law Enforcement

Arizona state troopers are working to build positive relationships between kids and law enforcement officers through the new “Catch Up With Kids” program.

The idea came from our very own Sergeant Travis Smith, who realized a football and a game of catch could teach kids to associate law enforcement officers with something other than the stressful situations in which they often see police, such as collisions, traffic stops or emergencies. When a trooper sees a child that might need a distraction or a little something to lift their spirits, the trooper can offer them a football and a game of catch.

Sergeant Smith presented the idea to Arizona Law Enforcement Outreach and Support (AZLEOS), a non-profit organization working to bring law enforcement officers and the communities they serve together. AZLEOS loved the idea and began working with Sergeant Smith to collect footballs and help spread the word, with the hope of eventually expanding the program statewide. To date, Sergeant Smith’s squad has handed out over 50 footballs.

To learn more about Catch Up With Kids and AZLEOS, visit www.facebook.com/ArizonaLEOS

Movie icon Catch Up With Kids sm - HD 720p.mov

You just read:

"Catch Up With Kids" Program Building Positive Relationships Between Kids and Law Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.