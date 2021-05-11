FLHSMV Announces Redesign Of Three Specialty License Plates

May 11, 2021

~Florida NASCAR, University of Miami, and Conserve Wildlife specialty license plates now sport a new look~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the Florida NASCAR, University of Miami, and Conserve Wildlife specialty license plates have been redesigned. The delivery of these plates to all tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state is currently underway and is expected to be completed by May 12.

Florida NASCAR

As of April 1, 2021, there were 3,360 valid registrations of the Florida NASCAR specialty license plate. This is the second redesign of the plate since it was first enacted by the Florida Legislature in 2007.

The revenue collected annually from the sale of this plate is distributed to Enterprise Florida, Inc. to be allocated as indicated in section 320.08058(57), Florida Statutes.

University of Miami

As of April 1, 2021, there were 26,948 valid registrations of the University of Miami specialty license plate. This is the second redesign of the plate since it was first enacted by the Florida Legislature in 1989.

The revenue collected annually from the sale of this plate is allocated to the university for academic enhancement, including scholarships.

Conserve Wildlife

As of April 1, 2021, there were 13,507 valid registrations of the Conserve Wildlife specialty license plate. This is the first redesign of the plate since it was enacted by the Florida Legislature in 1998.

The revenue collected annually from the sale of this plate is distributed to the Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Inc. for programs and activities of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that contribute to the health and well-being of Florida black bears and other wildlife diversity.

Floridians interested in purchasing these new specialty license plates, or any other specialty license plate, are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A complete list of Florida's specialty license plates can be found on the department's website.

