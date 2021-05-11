Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Spring Modeling in Simulation Helps Predict Product Behavior in High Speed Environments

Using a powerful Spring Toolkit in RecurDyn Software allows engineers to accurately simulate springs and observe their behavior and connected objects.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

RecurDyn’s computational speed and process automation for track systems allowed us to develop accurate simulations of our compact track loaders that would have not otherwise been practical.”
— Kezhun Li, manager of Digital Prototyping and Simulation at CNH
MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In certain high-speed applications involving springs, obtaining accurate simulation results requires the detailed modeling of the springs beyond just the forces they exert between their endpoints. Increased accuracy requires that the mass of the spring be taken into account to capture the inertial effects of the coils. Capturing true behavior also requires the modeling of contact between the spring coils and themselves and with other objects.

EnginSoft USA is hosting a Zoom webinar on May 18th, 2021 on the topic: Modeling Springs in RecurDyn Software

This webinar will show you that by using a powerful Spring Toolkit, you can include all of the detailed behavior of springs to obtain accurate simulation results and improve product design.

About RecurDyn Software

RecurDyn is a Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) software focused on Flexible Multibody Dynamics (MBD), with extended Multiphysics capabilities. RecurDyn combines the power of an optimized recursive solver with superior contact technology, providing best-in-class simulation performances. The effectiveness of RecurDyn really comes out when approaching large-scale multibody models, including multiple contacts and flexible bodies.

Along with the powerful solver, RecurDyn features a natural Windows-based User Interface which is intuitive and easy to use, as well as a custom application development environment which enables users to automate complicated and/or tedious tasks.

Companies like CNH Industrial, NASA, and the U.S. Military use RecurDyn to run accurate simulations that improve product design by discovering flaws and inefficiencies before any physical prototyping occurs.

About EnginSoft USA

EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. EnginSoft is the leading technology transfer company in the field of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE). We leverage CAE tools to help customers solve complex product development problems by combining technology transfer with CFD Consulting, FEA Consulting, training and research.

Chris Wilkes
EnginSoft USA
+1 469-912-0504
email us here
