St. Albans // Violations of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201099
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 04/02/21 at 1340
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2365 E. Bakersfield Rd., Bakersfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Christina Johnson
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Jeff Machia
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April, 2 2021, Vermont State Police received a call from Jeff Machia of Bakersfield, advising that Christina Johnson was violating conditions which stated she was not to contact Machia. Investigation revealed that there was a violation of a court order and Johnson was subsequently cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for April 5, 2021 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 5, 2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
(802) 524 5993