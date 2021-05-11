St. Albans // Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201099

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 04/02/21 at 1340

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2365 E. Bakersfield Rd., Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Christina Johnson

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: Jeff Machia

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April, 2 2021, Vermont State Police received a call from Jeff Machia of Bakersfield, advising that Christina Johnson was violating conditions which stated she was not to contact Machia. Investigation revealed that there was a violation of a court order and Johnson was subsequently cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for April 5, 2021 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME : April 5, 2021 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993