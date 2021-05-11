Oceanfront Property on Tavares Bay in Maui, HI to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Three separate homes with ocean views Oceanfront property on Tavares Bay in Maui Soaring ceilings with naturally hemmed fir beams Located in historic Paia, on the North Shore of Maui Beautiful royal blue swimming pool with spacious deck

Offering three separate homes with ocean views and remarkable detailing, Three Villas and an Ocean, will auction via Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering three separate homes with ocean views and remarkable detailing, Three Villas and an Ocean, will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rhonda Smith Sanchez of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. Currently listed for $7.85 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held June 4–9 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Three Villas and an Ocean is perfect for a tranquil getaway in Maui’s North Shore. I am looking forward to working with the Concierge Auctions team to help name a new owner of this private paradise and enjoy all the amenities this property has to offer.” stated the seller.

Three separate homes with an ensuite office on 15,000± square feet of oceanfront property creates a private escape on Hawaii’s iconic North shore. Each of the three homes has been previously divided through Hawaii’s condominium property regime (CPR), allowing for easy future sale of one or more of the homes. The villas offer views over Tavares Bay, overlooking the blue water. Natural light bathes each of the three homes through their oversized oceanfront windows. Maui’s famous zest for life envelopes each home’s masterfully appointed architecture, from concrete floors and white stucco walls to soaring ceilings with exposed beams. Natural materials and artistic finishes throughout compliment the spacious living spaces perfect for gathering. End a sun-soaked day by the royal blue pool under Hawaii’s starlit sky.

“After hearing about the success that the Concierge Auctions team has brought to Hawaii, I am looking forward to working with them as a team on this incredible property. From my local outreach, to their robust database, I know we will create a successful outcome for our client,” stated the listing agent, Rhonda Smith Sanchez.

Nestled between Paia and Kuau, the property is placed on the blue Tavares Bay. Historic Paia, on the North Shore of Maui, is a blend of Hawaii’s historical agricultural design and a bohemian surfer paradise. Boutiques, popular dining, and endless opportunities to surf await. Hawaii is brimming with beaches to explore, like the world-famous Ho’okipa Beach Park just four minutes down Hana Highway. Wander Baldwin Beach’s white sand shores, sprawling over 17 acres of North Shore coastline. Step on to the greens at one of Hawaii’s spectacular golf courses, Maui Country Club, mere minutes from your front door. Fly in and out via Kahului Airport just 15 minutes away.

525 Hana Highway is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

