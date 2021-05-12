Local Restaurateurs Open Alexander Greek Taverna, bringing authentic Greek Cuisine to North Miami.
The owners of popular North Miami Beach Italian Eatery, Cacio e Pepe, embark on their newest restaurant delivering delicious Greek cuisine to North Miami.
Alexander Greek Taverna was designed to instantly transport our guests to Greece and provide the freshest, most delicious Greek specialties this side of the Atlantic Ocean.”NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May of 2019, the Cacio e Pepe group, led by managers Milan Knezevic, Sasa Mandic and world-renowned cosmetics innovator and icon, Jerome Alexander, created a fantastic, home-cooked Italian eatery by the same name, Cacio e Pepe, in North Miami Beach. The group recognized the need for the same type of comfortable, family dining concept, this time featuring popular Greek cuisine, focusing on fresh fish and authentic Greek ingredients.
Alexander Greek Taverna’s interior is set up to transport guests into authentic taverna experience, straight out of the Greek Islands. The popular blue and white theme is seen throughout the indoor and outdoor dining spaces and features include a fresh fish display, beautiful banquet corner with custom designed cushions which compliment the comfortable, laid-back feel. The blue and white interiors are echoed throughout the fully stocked bar and dining tables. White-washed walls and beautiful blue accent vignettes completes the Greek chic vibe bringing all the right elements of Miami and Greece together. The broad patio area will be a pleasure to sit in and will have ample lighting and colorful hanging plants to create a lovely outdoor dining atmosphere reminiscent of a Greek city café.
Alexander Greek Taverna’s namesake bread, the Alexander Pita, will create a lasting impression on guests, served as a large, puffed pita that when pulled apart, releases the aroma of fresh bread, ready for dipping into imported Greek Olive Oil and Olive Tapenade. Other food features will include fresh fish delivered daily, marinated Filet kebabs and lamb chops, whole roasted fish, fresh local vegetables and of course, Greek potatoes.
Alexander Greek Taverna is officially open for dinner reservations only from 5pm to 10pm, please call 305-456-5930 for reservations.
