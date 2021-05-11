Melissa Etheridge to Perform at the '21 Great New York State Fair

Rock superstar Melissa Etheridge returns to the Great New York State Fair Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m. The “I’m The Only One” and “Come To My Window” singer will perform on Pride Day as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival. All concerts are free with Fair admission.

“We’re thrilled to have her back. She’s an icon of rock music and always puts on a great performance. This is one of the important shows on our calendar as we begin to roll out our biggest and most diverse lineup ever,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Melissa Etheridge joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival. Shows announced to date include:

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the Fair. Concert area tickets will be free of charge and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can enjoy the concert. Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area. Safety guidance can change and prospective fairgoers are advised to follow the Fair’s social media sites, sign up for the Fair’s email newsletter, or closely follow the Fair’s website to get the latest developments.

Chevrolet sponsors concerts at Chevy Court and the Experience Stage.

The Reimagined 2021 Great New York State Fair brings back the elements fairgoers love best – food, music, rides and games, and agriculture – in an outdoor format designed to be as safe as possible. Based on current state guidance, the Fair’s buildings will not be open except for some bathrooms. To comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the Fair for which it is purchased.

