Exclusive telecom discounts for low-carbon rooftop vendors and customers
Telecom discounter Ethernet CSP is offering a 10% monthly discount for vendors and customers of white-roof, cool-roof, green-roof, and rooftop-solar solutions.KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide telecom discounter Ethernet CSP is pleased to announce a new, exclusive promotion for businesses helping to achieve meaningful CO2 reductions. Effective today, Ethernet CSP's CO2 Reduction Program is offering a 10% discount on new telecom services for vendors and customers of white-roof, cool-roof, green-roof, and rooftop-solar solutions, in recognition of these solutions' ability to reduce CO2 emissions attributable to buildings' air-conditioning usage by either reducing heat absorption or generating locally sourced renewable energy. Vendors of these solutions can offer Ethernet CSP's 10% discounts to tenants of converted buildings, and building tenants of verified converted buildings can also directly access the discounts when requesting free service quotes or serviceability checks at https://ethernetcsp.com/co2.
The ongoing monthly discounts apply to orders of new Internet access, Unified Communications, SD-WAN, cellular backup, and many other telecom services throughout North America, offered through Ethernet CSP's 100+ partnering service providers.
Ethernet CSP offers wholesale discounts and exclusive, unadvertised pricing on most major telecom providers, including contract buyouts for fiber-based services. If your business is interested in saving money when ordering telecom services, contact us today at https://ethernetcsp.com.
