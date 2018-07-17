Coaxifi's WiFork Whole-Home Wi-Fi Kit Delivers Wi-Fi over Coax to Cord Cutters
Wi-Fi over coax delivers Wi-Fi directly to each room with a cable outlet, improving signal strength for streaming media devices and smart TV sets.KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cord cutters now have a new use for their homes' coaxial cabling: Wi-Fi delivery. With patent-pending Wi-Fi over coax (WoCA™) technology, WiFork kits from Coaxifi® offer reliable whole-home Wi-Fi coverage for as little as 1/10th the cost of range extenders and mesh systems. Since WoCA travels free of obstructions through walls, homeowners no longer need to put up with degraded Wi-Fi performance due to signal absorption by concrete and drywall.
As more households subscribe to 'over the top' virtual MVPD services to stream live video programming, the need for reliable Wi-Fi has never been greater. Fortunately, bringing Wi-Fi to the back of a drywall TV niche or built-in TV cabinet is easy with WoCA. Coaxifi's WiFork sends a strong Wi-Fi signal directly to each room's cable outlet, with customized antennas that thread onto coaxial wall plates. This ensures low-latency, high-throughput connections between users' Wi-Fi routers and smart TV sets, streaming media devices, game consoles, and other connected devices. As a distributed antenna system, WiFork delivers Wi-Fi to the user 'edge' in each room to maximize modulated PHY rates and packet delivery, rather than squandering transmitted power on empty spaces between the router and connected devices as with traditional Wi-Fi delivery.
The best part? Cord cutters can keep using their compatible Wi-Fi routers. While many meshed range extenders fail to support Fast Roaming, Coaxifi's WoCA kits natively allow users to seamlessly roam from floor to floor on a single SSID. Unlike meshed systems that rely on unstable wireless links between floors, Coaxifi's WoCA kits eliminate hidden-node interference, multi-hop latency, and downtime caused by unpaired nodes. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars for low-power meshed systems using the 802.11n/ac chipsets of yesteryear, WiFork lets users delay purchasing a new router until meaningful upgrades - like 9.6-Gbps-capable 802.11ax or WPA3 with Protected Management Frames - reach the market. Since WiFork provides a future-proof Wi-Fi solution ready to work with both existing and new router models, users benefit from an assured upgrade path if and when they seek to purchase a new router.
WoCA kits also allow ISPs to keep consumer-premise equipment deployed in the field for longer, without the added expense of troubleshooting range extenders. Instead of crimping and wallfishing Ethernet cables, technicians can vastly reduce installation time by using existing coaxial cabling. ISPs can cross-sell a whole-home Wi-Fi solution that "just works" from the moment it's installed.
Each WiFork kit connects 4 cable outlets, with support for 16 or more rooms when used with multi-antenna routers. Larger deployments can be paired with multi-band amplifiers. WiForks are available for retail sale on Amazon, eBay, and coaxifi.com.
For media inquiries and wholesale opportunities: info@coaxifi.com
Tyler Kaine
Coaxifi
913-222-1009
email us here