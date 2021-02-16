Exclusive telecom discounts for low-carbon energy companies
Telecom discounter Ethernet CSP is offering a 10% monthly discount on new services for utility companies and vendors in the low-carbon energy space.KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide telecom discounter Ethernet CSP is pleased to announce the first in a series of exclusive promotions for businesses and non-profits helping to achieve meaningful CO2 reductions. Effective today, Ethernet CSP's CO2 Reduction Program is offering a 10% discount on new telecom services for utility companies and vendors in the low-carbon energy space. The ongoing monthly discounts apply to orders of new Internet access, Unified Communications, SD-WAN, remote-site connectivity, and other telecom services throughout North America, offered through Ethernet CSP's 100+ partnering service providers. Organizations developing, operating, or supporting the following next-generation energy technologies are eligible for our exclusive monthly discounts when requesting free service quotes or serviceability checks at https://ethernetcsp.com/co2:
Allam-Fetvedt cycle
Bioenergy with carbon capture & storage (BECCS)
Closed-cycle gas turbine (CCGT)
Direct air capture (DAC)
Molten salt reactors (MSRs)
Small modular reactors (SMRs)
Stable salt reactors (SSRs)
SMR/ATR with carbon capture & storage ("blue hydrogen")
Ethernet CSP offers wholesale discounts and exclusive, unadvertised pricing on most major telecom providers, including contract buyouts for fiber-based services. If your business is interested in saving money when ordering telecom services, contact us today at https://ethernetcsp.com.
Tyler Kaine
Ethernet CSP
email us here