Lit Support 365 Welcomes New Executive Director of Sales
Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Jennifer Unger as Executive Director of Sales. Jennifer will be responsible for managing all sales operations
I knew Jennifer was the perfect fit to head our sales team. We share the same intense dedication to excellence, and I know we’re all better off with her here at Lit Support 365!”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Jennifer Unger as Executive Director of Sales. Jennifer will be responsible for managing all sales operations for the organization. She will spear head business development through sales in addition to managing and directing the sales staff in the meeting of sales targets.
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Jennifer brings 15 years of combined operational, logistic, and customer-focused experience to every business encounter. Now entering into her 8th year in the Legal Services Industry, she has managed several programs and virtual projects with multiple and changing priorities under tight deadlines. Jennifer's operational background is applied daily in her business development role helping to clarify, organize and translate client needs into optimal bottom-line results. Ms. Unger prides herself on creating strong relationships based on mutual trust and integrity. Once a partnership is created with clients, Jennifer is best known for anticipating and offering solutions for issues before they occur. Her single greatest strength lies in her passion for her work and dedication to your organization's results.
“I am excited to be able to offer full case lifecycle support to my clients now! For so long I’d been limited to court reporting and although a vital piece of the puzzle, the ability to offer so much value is a great opportunity for both our team and our clients.” said Jennifer.
Chris Waters, CEO of Lit Support 365, states, “After working with Jennifer over the years, I knew she was the perfect fit to head our sales team. We share the same intense dedication to excellence, and I know we’re all better off with her here at Lit Support 365!”
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
LS365 Corporation
Copyright © 2020, LS365 Corporation doing business as Lit Support 365., All rights reserved
Chris Waters
Lit Support 365
+1 8668376823
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn