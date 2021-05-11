Chem-Dry Announces Gabon Franchise Agreement

International brand continues to make inroads in international markets

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chem-Dry has signed a Master Franchise agreement for Gabon with business partners Wissam Hejeij and Camille Zeinaty. They will be joined and advised by their colleague Maha Hijazi, who holds Master Franchise agreements for Lebanon and Cyprus.

The longtime friends had been discussing bringing a new business venture to Gabon, which is situated along the Atlantic Coast of Central Africa. In particular, they see the country’s capital city of Libreville, and the commercial center of Port-Gentil, as natural markets for Chem-Dry’s sanitizing offering and whole-home suite of cleaning services.

“We believe that this is the future,” Hejeij said. “People are very concerned now about cleanliness and sanitizing, and that is a big part of what Chem-Dry does. We spoke with Maha, who spoke very highly of the team at Chem-Dry, and how they helped him through the process of bringing the business to Lebanon and Cyprus.”

Chem-Dry is the world's largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise, with more than 3,00 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses a day in 55 countries. The innovative Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction process delivers a faster-drying, deeper and more environmentally friendly clean that appeals to home and business owners in all markets worldwide. In addition to its MicroPro Shield home and office sanitizing service, which was launched in 2020 to help businesses and consumers stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chem-Dry also provides cleaning and renewal services for tile and stone, granite countertops, leather and upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents.

As part of an aggressive global growth strategy, Chem-Dry is currently seeking Master Franchise owners, who will control the franchising rights to an entire region or country and have the right to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that territory.

Once the initial operations are up and running in Gabon, Hejeij says he and his partners hope to expand to other African nations.

“We believe that Chem-Dry’s history of being able to start up anywhere in the world shows that it is a good business, and one that will thrive in Gabon,” he says. “This is a French-speaking country, and the Chem-Dry team immediately put us in touch with the Master Franchise owners in Morocco and France so that we quickly had partners to reach out to who could provide us with materials in the correct language. We have been very pleased with the professionalism the Chem-Dry team has shown us, and how they have handled all our questions, and we are very excited to get started.”

“Chem-Dry continues its growth around the world because no matter where people live, they want to take proper care of their homes and possessions,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development for Chem-Dry. “For almost 50 years, we’ve had a track record of success in the United States and around the world as entrepreneurs have taken advantage of this long-term, stable business opportunity that works well in any market and cultural environment. We look forward to helping the Gabon team start strong, and then grow quickly throughout the region.”

To learn more about Chem-Dry and its global franchise opportunities, visit:

www.chemdryinternational.com