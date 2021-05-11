AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC Announces Website Launch
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC, a Strategy & Management Consulting firm announces the launch of the firm’s website.
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC (AEGIS) a Strategy & Management Consulting firm announces the launch of the firm's website. AEGIS works with C-suite executives and large-scale program leaders on Operating Model Strategy, Finance Function Modernization, and Program Risk Control.
— Peter Porrino, former CFO of XL Catlin
The word “AEGIS” means doing something with the protection, backing, or support of a particular person or organization. In classical art and mythology, AEGIS was an attribute of Zeus and Athena (or their Roman counterparts Jupiter and Minerva) usually represented as a shield.
Strategy & Management Consulting industry veterans and co-founders of AEGIS, Greg Derderian and Don Rogers note, “we have adapted this concept - with the protection, backing, or support of an organization - as a key component to our service model and website design.”
We have launched the user-friendly AEGIS website with you – our clients in mind.
www.aap-us.com
With this site we hope to increase our communication with you. We will share industry trends, service frameworks, execution approaches, and operating model modernization journey points of view.
“I have known the AEGIS founding partners (Don and Greg) for over fourteen years. Initially, they were leading the CFO Advisory team during my tenure at EY and subsequently were the lead consultants on the Finance Operating Model program at XL Catlin when I was CFO.
The Target Operating Model framework used, from strategy setting to initiative execution through the delivery of meaningful change, was very effective. They bring the deep finance content knowledge and execution experience required for improvement programs.
These senior-level experienced advisors are on point with their service offerings and have the necessary experience to help firms avoid the execution mistakes that are seen all too often.
They would be an asset to any leadership teams their firm serves”.
Peter Porrino, former CFO of XL Catlin, Global Head of Insurance Industry Services at EY, and Board Member (Audit Committee Chair), AIG
The AEGIS website will help you understand how we work with our clients. We have developed structured frameworks that we adapt into customized solutions, when your needs call for out of the box thinking.
The Target Operating Model (TOM) framework centers our services and is our improvement program guide to assist your journey. We identify risks and propose practical alternatives; this is the core of our Program Risk Control service. Our focus is to get to the best answer for your organization.
Experience Centric I Practical Solutions
This is who we are. This is what we do.
About the AEGIS founding partners:
Gregory S. Derderian - Managing Partner
greg.derderian@aap-us.com
Gregory S. Derderian is a recognized leader in the areas of finance, risk & compliance. He has thirty-five years of experience as both an industry practitioner, strategy and management consultant, and thought leader. Greg has directed complex change improvement programs across multiple industry verticals through the design, construction, and deployment of the underlying processes, data, information, tools and technology.
Donald B. Rogers, CPA - Managing Partner
don.rogers@aap-us.com
Donald B. Rogers is recognized in the strategy and management consulting industry as an innovative thinker with broad based expertise in executable strategy, target operating model development, finance transformation, organizational change, operations improvement and cost optimization. Don is a seasoned business leader with over twenty-five years of experience in implementable strategy and management consulting. He has worked with upper middle market through large global organizations, across multiple industries.
Experience Centric | Practical Solutions
These Strategy & Management Consulting industry veterans co-founded AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC in January 2021. AEGIS embodies large firm excellence, while delivering the undivided attention, care, and individual client service necessary for transformation program success. Visit our website at www.aap-us.com
About Xhilarate, our partners in developing and launching the AEGIS website:
Xhilarate is a Philadelphia-based full-service branding and design agency that creates visual brand experiences that engage people, excite the senses and inspire their inner awesome.
Xhilarate was founded by a team of experts who bring over 25-years of branding experience across a range of industries. Our team of strategists, designers, developers / programmers, digital marketing and content specialists and project managers work in close collaboration with our clients every step of the way to build and evolve brands through immersive storytelling, experiential branding
Greg Derderian & Don Rogers
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC
+1 609-594-5618
info@aap-us.com
