Four Liongard Employees Featured on CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List
Honorees include Addison Caldwell, Aziliz Martinez, Emily Natoli, and Cynthia Schreiner
Each one of these women is instrumental in our continued success and plays a key role in shaping the future of our company. We couldn’t be prouder!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liongard, an automation platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Addison Caldwell, Product Analyst, Aziliz Martinez, Product Marketing Specialist, Emily Natoli, Director of Corporate and Partner Education, and Cynthia Schreiner, Community Manager, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.
The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.
“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”
The honorees from Liongard represent a variety of specialties from product to community and education. While their fields may vary each is focused on helping MSPs operate at 10x by developing innovative features, building and engaging with the MSP community and developing continuing education programs for Liongard partners.
"We’re thrilled to have Liongard represented on the Women of the Channel list by four of our exceptional employees,” says Joe Alapat, Liongard CEO and founder. “Each one of these women is instrumental in our continued success and plays a key role in shaping the future of our company. We couldn’t be prouder!”
The full 2021 Women of the Channel list is available for viewing online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Liongard
Named Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble
implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
