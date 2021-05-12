GoTen.com Facilitates Easy Amazon Dropshipping on Prime Day 2021
GoTen.com, a leading dropshipping wholesale supplier under ZongTeng Group, facilitates easy Amazon dropshipping business on Prime Day 2021.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoTen.com, a leading dropshipping wholesale supplier under ZongTeng Group, facilitates easy Amazon dropshipping business on Prime Day 2021. Recently, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2021 would happen "later in the second quarter”. GoTen Dropshipping platform is also ready to drive Amazon sellers to embrace a highly profitable Q2 Prime Day event.
GoTen Dropshipping Help Retailers Spur a Surge in Sales on Amazon Prime Day 2021
Amazon Prime Day is famed as the most wonderful event as it is filled with more discounts for a spike in sales than ever. According to Digital Commerce 360, sales on Amazon during Prime Day reached $10.40 billion in 2020, with an increase of 42.25% from $7.16 billion a year earlier. For Amazon sellers, Prime Day is more than just a two-day sales boost - it's a great way to build awareness and gain traction on trending products in the long term.
This Q2 Prime Day event is approaching. Designed to help e-retailers spur a surge in sales in Amazon’s peak season, GoTen.com has reviewed the sales of Amazon sites in previous years, predicted Amazon's winning products in 2021, and took insight into the new e-commerce policy. GoTen.com firmly helps retailers win in an increasingly competitive space throughout the Amazon business journey, not only on Amazon Prime Day, by virtue of its:
* Over 20,000 quality profitable SKUs
* Fast dispatch via real local warehouses
* Zero financial pressure
* Free and fast shipping
* Professional system support
* Worry-free after-sales service
Amazon Dropshipping Business Advanced by GoTen.com
GoTen.com, a subsidiary of Zongteng Group, is dedicated to providing online retailers on Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Wish, Walmart, etc. with a comprehensive, convenient and secure dropshipping service. With years of experience, it has attracted a myriad of retailers to become dropshippers and greatly simplified dropshipping process with effective functions of order sync stock sync, auto logistics tracking, etc. Moreover, based on in-depth data research, GoTen regularly updates the best-selling items on Amazon. This facilitates to quickly seize the niches and thrive the Amazon store business, not only on Prime Day.
Backed by ZongTeng's supply chain resources including GoodCang, YunExpress, WorldTech and KUA BEI, GoTen Dropshipping platform consistently enhances productivity and efficiency to ensure seamless operations for a better dropshipping experience. Partnering with GoTen.com, those who struggled with capital chain rupture, product selection, overseas warehousing services, complicated after-sales can benefit a lot. Thus, retailers can not only save time to better promote the online stores but also gain the upper hand in the market.
Move to More Lucrative Amazon Dropshipping Business
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is on its way. As for GoTen.com, taking on a big mission on the development of e-commerce infrastructure service, it continues to cooperate with more outstanding partners and strives to empower more sellers to accelerate sales and outpace competitors by easier dropshipping.
About GoTen
GoTen.com is a professional dropshipping and wholesale supplier under ZongTeng Group since 2007. It benefits from all ZongTeng's supply chain resources, including GoodCang, YunExpress, and WorldTech.
Since the launch of the GoTen global site, the GoTen Dropshipping Platform attracts thousands of visitors worldwide every day, registering considerable surges in sales with 20,000+ profitable SKUs. Additionally, based on big data-based research, its free product recommendations aim to make dropshipping easier on Amazon, eBay, Wish, Walmart, and other online marketplaces.
No membership fees, only minutes to get started. GoTen makes it easier for everyone to launch and boost their online business.
Yingsang Song
Shenzhen Qianhai GoTen Network Co., Ltd.
+86 180 5918 5796
email us here