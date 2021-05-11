St. Albans Barracks / DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201577
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5933
DATE/TIME: 5/9/21, approx. 2016 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carman Brook Road Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Owen Domina
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a concerned citizen notified the State Police St. Albans Barracks that a motor vehicle went off the road on Carman Brook Road in Highgate, VT. Upon arriving on scene troopers identified the operator as Domina. Indicators of impairment were detected and further investigation revealed Domina had been operating while under the influence of drugs.
Domina was taken into custody and processed at the VSP Williston Barracks without incident. Upon completion of processing he was released into the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Arrested
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21, 0830
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED