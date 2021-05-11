St. Albans Barracks / DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201577

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5933

DATE/TIME: 5/9/21, approx. 2016 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carman Brook Road Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Owen Domina

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a concerned citizen notified the State Police St. Albans Barracks that a motor vehicle went off the road on Carman Brook Road in Highgate, VT. Upon arriving on scene troopers identified the operator as Domina. Indicators of impairment were detected and further investigation revealed Domina had been operating while under the influence of drugs.

Domina was taken into custody and processed at the VSP Williston Barracks without incident. Upon completion of processing he was released into the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21, 0830

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED