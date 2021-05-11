Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201577

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr J. Peterson                            

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5933

 

DATE/TIME: 5/9/21, approx. 2016 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carman Brook Road Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Owen Domina                                          

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a concerned citizen notified the State Police St. Albans Barracks that a motor vehicle went off the road on Carman Brook Road in Highgate, VT. Upon arriving on scene troopers identified the operator as Domina.  Indicators of impairment were detected and further investigation revealed Domina had been operating while under the influence of drugs.

 

Domina was taken into custody and processed at the VSP Williston Barracks without incident.  Upon completion of processing he was released into the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21, 0830           

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

