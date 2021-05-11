ANIL UZUN Covers “İnan Ki" by Erkin Koray
ANIL UZUN celebrates the pioneer of Anatolian Rock Erkin Koray by covering a song from the famous Turkish Rock Star, “İnan Ki”.LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and music teacher from Turkey. He says, “As a rock performer, I wanted to celebrate Koray, who has been in the Turkish rock music scene since the late 1950s. He was the first musician ever to play rock and roll in Turkey. I love how he played his electric guitar.”
“Erkin Koray became famous for covering Elvis Presley and Fats Domino. He harmonized electric guitar and modern amplification with well-known Turkish folk songs. He was the pioneer in combining Western and Eastern musical styles. He contributed a lot to Turkish rock music and became the father of Anatolian Rock.” says ANIL UZUN.
Anatolian Rock is a fusion of Turkish folk and rock music. The rock sound emerged during the mid-1960s by musicians influenced by Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and many other rock bands that were popular at the time.
The cover İnan ki is produced by ANIL UZUN, engineered by Isa Donel, and mixed by Ayca Gurcan.
Listen to İnan ki from ANIL UZUN is at https://aniluzun.club/ and all other available platforms.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982, and he started playing music in his grandfather’s home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
