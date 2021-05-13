CenfuraⓇ Limited announces a new LOI with 3TFM and BCMTrac to provide energy services in South Africa
CenfuraⓇ Limited announces a new LOI with 3TFM and BCMTrac to provide energy services and supply to gated communities, student housing, and commercial projects
We are pleased to be able to provide energy services and security to the South African communities. We see an enormous need in this area and look forward to providing critical services in this role.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CenfuraⓇ Ltd. is delighted to announce a new cooperation with Andre Botes of 3TFM and Gary Engelbrecht of BCMTrac to provide energy services and supply to over 2500 gated communities, student accommodation, and commercial projects.
This cooperation will not only deliver renewable energy systems and 24/7 energy supplies for the communities general needs, but also provide uninterrupted power to security and other critical systems.
The Cenfura pilot project at Malachite Mews succeeded in delivering stable and reliable renewable energy to the community. Based on the findings and lessons learned from the pilot, Cenfura is prepared to replicate the success with other gated communities as well as various other applications.
About BCMTrac
BCMTrac is a full Financial Accounting & Community Schemes management application developed for Managing Agents who run HOAs and/or Body Corporates as well as Self-Managed schemes.
Launched in 2017 and from zero beginnings has grown into a meaningful force in the community schemes management marketplace. The web-based software provides solid financial accounting and easy to use communications modules, thereby simplifying the lives of clients and saving them time.
About 3TFM
3TFM is an ICT marketing and solutions firm. 3TFM creates personal ICT networks and broadband services, providing cost effective solutions tailor-made for each client. Potential clients range from community schemes to high density areas such as stadiums, retail areas, and educational institutions.
About Cenfura
Cenfura is a Smart Energy Services company developing and operating renewable energy assets globally. We deploy distributed energy grids with dynamic load handling systems powered by AI to dramatically increase efficiency over traditional renewable energy providers. Our solutions can operate in island mode and incorporate automated storage to allow deployment in regions where primary grid instability is a serious problem and can cause significant disruptions. Cenfura’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe.
We stand at the intersection of several important sectors – Renewable Energy, Regulatory Technology, and Fintech. Cenfura incorporates all three elements to deliver holistic solutions to our end users. We can provide scalable solutions to communities, industrial consumers, farming, mining, and government entities.
Jussi Schultink
Cenfura Ltd
+358 40 6726673
press@cenfura.com
