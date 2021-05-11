GOPUFF HEADLINES PRIVCO'S Q1'21 TOP GROWING PRIVATE COMPANY LIST
The PrivCo 50 Report evaluates and ranks top growing companies and industries and has found grocery delivery remains a top growing industry of 2021.
PrivCo, a leader in private market intelligence, today released its Q1'21 ranking, a snapshot report that measures the business performance of private companies between January 1 to March 31, 2021. The report found that grocery delivery service lead by top-ranking goPuff continues the trend from the previous PrivCo 50 as the fastest-growing industry since the pandemic. The PrivCo 50 ranking takes into consideration all privately-owned companies based on their performance in a number of areas across the business including funding, market valuation, projected revenue, and growth.
— Jon Chu, Chief Product Officer
To download the summary report, click here.
“By leveraging PrivCo’s data set, we have been able to help our customers create a structured narrative around each and every company that we cover and this ranking takes an even deeper look. Not only does it give a snapshot of the first quarter's activities, through the report, we showcase multiple growth signals that innovative companies in data, fintech, and EV are thriving,” says Jon Chu, Chief Product Officer of PrivCo. “With the success of Snowflake in 2020 and UiPath in 2021 setting the stage for private companies to go public, it will be interesting to see the performance of these top 50 ranking companies, especially those in trending industries like delivery, fintech, and data management.”
The top ten companies in the list are:
1. goPuff
2. Databricks
3. Thrasio
4. Sila Nanotechnologies
5. Lacework
6. EQRx
7. Reddit
8. Calendly
9. Hinge Health
10. Blend Labs
In this report you can find:
- Ranking of Q1,21 top 50 private companies
- Analysis of key growth industries
- Ranking of the top investment rounds
- Details including valuation & funding on top 10 growth companies
- Overall Q1'21 funding activities
