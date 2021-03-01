PRIVATE COMPANY DATA PROVIDER PRIVCO FINDS MINORITY-LED COMPANIES FUNDED 26% LESS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
PrivCo releases an extensive report on data about minority and female entrepreneurs and the capital they raised in 2020
Through our research and our data intelligence platform, we hope to shine a light on underrepresented businesses and support minority groups in getting the right exposure and capital.”NEW YORK, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrivCo, which tracks private company financial information in a proprietary database, today released its ‘Funding Diversity’ research, an in-depth report that evaluates the capital raised by minority-led companies as well as female-founded and female-led organizations in 2020 in comparison to the previous year. The report found that even though 2020 was a year of radical social movement and pledges by many organizations to improve diversity in the workforce, total funding raised by women leaders and minority leaders declined while general funding increased compared to the previous year.
— Jon Chu, Chief Product Officer of PrivCo
“In the public world, we see that organizations are beginning to tackle diversity issues head-on, but we see that there is still more work that needs to be done in the private world,” said Jon Chu, Chief Product Officer of PrivCo. “Through our research and our data intelligence platform, we hope to shine a light on underrepresented businesses and support minority groups in getting the right exposure and capital.”
Sample of findings from the report:
Minority-led companies were the most hurt by the pandemic in 2020, seeing 26% less money raised compared to 2019. However, the average capital raised per company was the highest amongst all the groups researched, signaling that investors who did invest were more open to larger sum investments in each company.
While women-led and women-founded companies fared better, with $22.3BN of capital raised, there was still a decline compared to the previous year. Female-founded companies managed to raise more per company than companies that were women-led but not female-founded.
What else you can learn from this report:
- Funding comparison of diverse private companies between 2019 and 2020
- Funding concentration by state and city
- Verticals where funding was most concentrated
- A spotlight list of underrepresented companies
To access the full report, click here.
Cathy Liu
PrivCo
pr@privco.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn