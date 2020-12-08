INSTACART TAKES #1 SPOT IN PRIVCO’S TOP 50 RANKING
PrivCo, a leader in private market intelligence, today released its PrivCo 50 ranking, a report that measures the business performance of private companies between March to October 2020, the months heavily impacted by COVID-19. The report found that grocery delivery service Instacart was the fastest-growing business during the pandemic. The PrivCo 50 ranking takes into consideration all privately-owned companies based on their performance in a number of areas across the business, including funding, market valuation, projected revenue, and growth.
To download the full ranking click here.
“The data points and insights we offer at PrivCo help our customers create a structured narrative around each and every major private company in the US. Through our proprietary data and the expertise of our data analysts, we generated the PrivCo 50 ranking to share an overview of the fastest-growing private companies in 2020 and help our customers garner more valuable insights,” says Basil Hamadeh, CEO of PrivCo. “COVID-19 has impacted our way of living in 2020, and we are not surprised that companies like grocery delivery service Instacart grew significantly during this time, although we note with interest the rapid growth amongst multiple industries.”
“Congratulations to the Top 50 companies that showcased resilience during these challenging times,” says Jon Chu, Chief Product Officer of PrivCo. “PrivCo 50 is the first of many in-depth reports on the growth of these amazing private companies and we’re excited to continue a series of reports highlighting a unique perspective into the world of private companies.”
Adds Felipe Romano from GP Investments, a PrivCo client: “Private markets are opaque and a key source of alpha is access to new data signals. Before PrivCo, the process of uncovering information for private companies was tenuous and almost artisanal.” “PrivCo has substantially changed the nature of my investing work, both in terms of sourcing new opportunities and assessing them.”
The top ten companies on the PrivCo 50 list are:
1. Instacart
2. Stripe
3. Varo
4. Apeel Sciences
5. Omada Health
6. Cohesity
7. Confluent
8. MasterClass
9. States Title
10. CircleCI
To access PrivCo's financial data platform, sign up here.
For more information contact:
Jon Chu
pr@privco.com
About PrivCo:
PrivCo is a private market intelligence company that offers comprehensive financial data and tools on U.S. private companies with $1MM or more in revenue, irrespective of ownership, or deal activity. PrivCo’s comprehensive data points and insights translate to over 400,000 U.S. private company profiles, including over 95% coverage of U.S. private companies with $10 million or more in revenue. Founded in 2009, PrivCo serves over 90K+ professionals around the world. For more information and access to the platform, please visit https://www.privco.com.
